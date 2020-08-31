Fundraisers held for Clayton firefighters diagnosed with COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — As 17 Clayton firefighters focus on recovering from COVID-19, the community is focused on helping ease the financial burden for their families.

“It really hit close to home and I just felt like our community could come together to do something and show our support for them,” said Laura Johnson, who organized a ruck march past the fire department on Sunday.

Johnson and around 30 other people put on weighted vests and backpacks for the three mile march through Clayton. It’s one of countless community efforts showing support for the firefighters who tested positive for the virus, and the others who are now working longer shifts to keep the station staffed.

“I know several of the guys, their families,” said David Shearer, owner of the First Street Tavern.

The tavern is typically closed on Sunday, but Shearer decided to open the doors for a fundraiser. He plans on donating 10% of all sales to the Clayton Firefighters Association.

“We’ve had a box up for about a week now that’s taking cash donations, gift cards. We’re gonna keep that up until Thursday,” said Shearer. “And also, today, what we’re doing is the donations we get today, I’m gonna match those.”

“Clayton is a special community; we this really small town feel and people rally around one another,” said Johnson. “I think this particular cause just hits really close to home.”

A spokesperson for the Town of Clayton tells CBS 17 the fire department has not had any positive COVID-19 tests since Aug. 19.

More headlines from CBS17.com: