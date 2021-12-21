Fuquay-Varina man charged in killing of 60-year-old in June

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Smithfield over the summer, police said.

The shooting occurred June 19 around 5:15 a.m. in the area of Harris and Collier streets.

According to police, officers got a call about multiple gunshots being fired in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they discovered the suspect had already left the scene.

Frank Blackshell, 60, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to WakeMed where he died, police said.

On Tuesday, Smithfield police, with help from the SBI and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Sincere Mclean of Fuquay-Varina in connection with the shooting.

Along with the first-degree murder charge, Mclean faces 15 counts of firing into an occupied dwelling and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held at the Johnston County Jail under a $1.7 million secured bond.

Mclean is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.