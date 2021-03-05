Garage destroyed by fire in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured but a detached garage was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon in Clayton, officials said.

Just before 2 p.m., the Clayton Fire Department was called to a home on Aspen Circle in the Landmark subdivision between Amelia Church and Guy Road.

(Town of Clayton)

Fire fighters arrived to find flames showing from a detached garage at the residence.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Members of the Clayton, Cleveland and Garner Fire Departments and Johnston County Emergency Services responded to the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.