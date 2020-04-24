Garner man arrested 2 weeks after victim found fatally stabbed following Clayton crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner man was arrested Friday for first-degree murder more than two weeks after a man was found stabbed to death in a crashed car in Clayton, police said.

Dallas Lamar Phillips.

Dallas Lamar Phillips, 20, of Garner, was arrested Friday. Clayton police had charged him Monday with Dustin Haywood Rogister’s murder. Rogister was found dead in a crashed car on April 9, which was just two days before his 23rd birthday, police said.

On April 9 around 8 p.m., Clayton police responded to Shotwell Road off of U.S. Highway 70 after a car heading north on the road careened across lanes and into a power pole, splitting the pole in two and bringing down power lines, a release said.

First responders were unable to get to Rogister in the vehicle because of the downed power lines but were able to see he had “what appeared to be wounds inconsistent with a car wreck,” according to Clayton police spokesperson Stacy Beard.

Rogister suffered a single stab wound to the chest, police later said. He died at the scene.

Phillips is being held at the Johnston County Jail on no bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com: