Garner man charged with murder after man found stabbed to death in crashed car in Clayton, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner man was identified as a suspect in a Clayton man’s April 9 murder, according to a news release from Clayton police.

Dallas Lamar Phillips.

Dallas Lamar Phillips, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dustin Haywood Rogister, Clayton police said Monday.

Rogister was found dead in a crashed car on April 9 — just two days before his 23rd birthday. Clayton police responded at about 8 p.m. to Shotwell Road off of U.S. Highway 70 after a car heading north on the road careened across lanes and into a power pole, splitting the pole in two and bringing down power lines, a release said.

First responders were unable to get to Rogister in the vehicle because of the downed power lines but were able to see he had “what appeared to be wounds inconsistent with a car wreck,” according to Clayton police spokesperson Stacy Beard.

Rogister suffered a single stab wound to the chest, police later said. He died at the scene.

Phillips was last seen at the Stalling Mill Apartments on U.S. 70 in Clayton, which is adjacent to the scene of the crash where Rogister was found stabbed, Beard wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Clayton police at 919-553-4611.

