SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner woman has been sentenced to 31 to 98 months after pleading guilty Wednesday to a sex crime involving a child.

Lana Hart Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to the charge of “sex act by substitute parent/custodian.” In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Paul Holcombe ordered Smith to register to a sexual offender registry and to never again have contact with the child, according to court records.

Smith had two other charges that were dismissed as part of the plea agreement—sexual servitude child victim and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Smith was arrested in late November 2022.