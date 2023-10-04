SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Some students in Johnston County were dismissed early Wednesday because of a gas leak, district officials said.

According to an announcement from Johnston County Public Schools, mechanical issues caused a gas leak outside of Choice Plus Academy in Smithfield Wednesday morning.

District officials and local emergency officials said they responded to the campus to access the situation.

By 10:18 a.m., they said all students were dismissed out of an abundance of caution.

Some individuals are being treated for mid nausea and headaches, according to the district.

Other than that, district officials say all students and staff are safe.