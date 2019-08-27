Breaking News
Gas leak near Clayton closes key road, 1 store evacuated

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas leak near Clayton Tuesday afternoon caused a business to be evacuated and a road to be closed, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 42 east and Buffalo Road.

Both directions of N.C. 42 are closed. A detour has been set up in the area.

CVS Pharmacy was evacuated, officials with Archer Lodge Fire said.

The North Carolina Department of Transporation estimates the road will reopen around 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the gas leak is not known.

