Visiting Johnston County, Gov. Cooper raises awareness about NC vaccine lottery ahead of 1st drawing

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Cooper was in Johnston County Friday getting the word out about the state’s vaccine lottery, with the first drawing scheduled for Wednesday.

Cooper toured the Johnston County health department, where he spoke with county leaders and people who were getting vaccinated. He then spoke at a news conference, where he talked about the decision to grant incentives for getting the shot.

Numbers from the state aren’t showing a lot of movement in vaccine rates since the lottery was announced but the governor said he believes that’ll change as more people learn about the lottery.

“We’re looking at what other states have done. We are doing research, finding out what motivates people, what would get them in here to get that shot,” Cooper said.

The state announced today that people vaccinated through the V.A. and tribal health services are now eligible for the lottery.