Grab-and-go meal service program for kids in Johnston County to resume next week

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting next week, Johnston County Public Schools will once again be handing out grab-and-go lunches to students after the program was suspended earlier in the month, the school system has announced.

Beginning the week of April 27, the lunch service will operate weekly on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 14 different sites in the county. Each service day will also include food for the days that lunch won’t be served at the sites, district officials said.

Beginning next week, food can be picked up curbside at the following locations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

Benson Middle

Clayton Middle

Cooper Academy

Corinth-Holders Elementary

Four Oaks Elementary

Glendale-Kenly Elementary

Meadow School

North Johnston Middle

Pine Level Elementary

Princeton Elementary

Selma Elementary

Smithfield-Selma High

West Clayton Elementary

West Smithfield Elementary

Any students under 18 years of age can get a meal at no cost at any of the service locations, officials said. Even children that don’t attend Johnston County Public Schools will be able to get a meal if they need one. A parent or someone from the child’s household can also come to one of the pickup locations to grab a meal for a student.

Beginning Tuesday, the school system, in coordination with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, will offer one hot meal each day this week at the 13 schools that were previously being used as feeding sites.

“These meals are made possible in coordination with Golden Corral of Garner,” the district said.

Each site will have a different schedule and meal distribution will begin at noon on each of the scheduled days this week.

The schedule for this week only is as follows:

Tuesday:

Benson Middle – 12 p.m.

Meadow School – 12 p.m.

Four Oaks Elementary – 12 p.m.

Princeton Elementary – 12 p.m.

Wednesday:

Smithfield-Selma High – 12 p.m.

Selma Elementary – 12 p.m.

Pine Level Elementary – 12 p.m.

Thursday:

North Johnston Middle – 12 p.m.

Corinth-Holders Elementary – 12 p.m.

West Smithfield Elementary – 12 p.m.

Friday:

Clayton Middle – 12 p.m.

West Clayton Elementary – 12 p.m.

Cooper Academy – 12 p.m.

The curbside grab-and-go meal service program was previously suspended beginning April 8.

“This difficult decision was made to protect the health and safety of the students, their families and our staff, and to provide the school nutrition department time to replenish supplies and train staff on additional safety protocols,” a school district spokesperson said at the time.

