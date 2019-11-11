Grandmother killed in Smithfield crash was taking children home after movie

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old man faces charges in a Johnston County crash that killed one person and injured five others late Sunday.

Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez, of Smithfield, was arrested at WakeMed Raleigh early Monday.

Police said Juarez-Antunez, 37, was driving a Toyota while impaired when he crashed around 10:30 p.m. into a Dodge Minivan occupied by four people along Wilsons Mills Road at M. Durwood Stephenson Highway in the west Smithfield area.

The collision left a woman dead.

A 15-year-old suffered a broken back and neck and was listed as not having any brain function, warrants say.

A 14-year-old’s spine was injured, while another person suffered a fractured neck and spinal injury with a lacerated liver.

Smithfield police said family notifications have not been completed and the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

Kellie Lane lives near the woman who died in the crash. She said she was a loving grandmother who was active in her granddaughter’s Girl Scout troop.

“Very sweet, very loving, extremely loyal to her family and to the girl scout troop. She was always the type to want to do anything and everything for anyone,” said Lane. “You hear stories like this all the time and your heart goes out to these families. Then once you hear, it literally hits close to home, I still can’t wrap my mind around it.”

Neighbors said the woman was bringing home her grandchildren and a friend after they went to a movie Sunday night.

Juarez-Antunez faces charges of felony serious injury by vehicle and felony death by vehicle. A $350,000 secured bond was placed on Juarez-Antunez. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Chris Satterfield lives next door to Juarez-Antunez. He said before the crash, he saw Juarez-Antunez drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with another man.

“It’s crazy. You see bad people out here these days. Just don’t drink and drive,” he said.

