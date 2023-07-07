CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — “Please send help. The dogs are attacking my neighbor. I’m trying to find help. There’s nobody here,” a panicked woman told 911 dispatchers as she watched two dogs maul a man.

On Monday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said a 67-year-old man was killed in the dog attack. Callers told the dispatchers he was pet-sitting for a family member who was out of town.

CBS 17 later learned the man was Anthony Gerard Bastardi of Clayton. Sources told CBS 17 that Bastardi was pet-sitting for his daughter and son-in-law when the family’s cane corso and bull terrier attacked him.

The fatal attack happened around 1 p.m. on Eddlestone Court, according to a Johnston County spokesperson. The location is about five miles southeast of Clayton.

Several 911 calls were made as neighbors watched the dogs brutally attack Bastardi.

“A man is being attacked by two dogs that he’s walking. Please, they’re both on him. Please send someone immediately,” said a caller told dispatch.

Another neighbor frantically asking for help said, “He was there to take care of them and he just lost control of them and they are completely all over him.” She described a gruesome scene adding, “They just completely pulled his pants completely down. They’re on his face, his head. He’s trying to keep himself covered.”

A caller to 911 told dispatchers the dogs stopped attacking Bastardi just before EMS arrived but Wilson Mill’s police said both dogs were still attacking him when they arrived. Officers said they were forced to shoot and kill both dogs at the scene.

CBS 17 learned there was no previous history on record for either dog.