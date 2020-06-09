Grifols announces $351M expansion that will bring 300 jobs to Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Health care company Grifols is bringing 300 new jobs to Johnston County.

It’s part of a new $351 million investment that was announced Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The company will use that money for a new blood plasma facility and logistics center at its campus in Clayton.

“Companies like Grifols continue to choose expansion in North Carolina because our workforce can meet their needs of this important facility,” said Cooper in a press release. “During this public health crisis, we have seen the value of manufacturing close to home and this expansion means new, life-saving medicines will be manufactured in Clayton.”

“Today is a very exciting day for Grifols. We are extremely proud to expand our manufacturing operations in the state of North Carolina,” said Doug Burns, President of Grifols Therapeutics. “True to Grifols mission of improving the health and wellbeing of patients, our new state-of-the-art fractionation facility will help meet the growing demand for plasma-derived medicines in the United States and around the world.”

Wages will vary depending on the position, but the overall average salary for the new positions will be $69,032. The current average wage in Johnston County is $40,734, according to the governor’s office. The state and local areas will see an economic impact of more than $20.7 million from the new payroll each year, according to the release.

