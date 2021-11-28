Gunman sought after victim injured in ‘road rage’ shooting along I-95 in Johnston County

NCDOT cam image of exit where road rage shooting victim stopped. Northbound I-95 at exit 79 in Benson, North Main Street.

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Benson police are searching for a gunman after a road rage shooting along Interstate 95 late Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on I-95 just outside Benson, according to a news release from Benson town officials.

Officials said the gunfire happened as a man, 32, was driving north along I-95 in a pickup truck.

Suddenly, a driver in a silver SUV approached his truck from behind and began “honking its horn and flashing its headlights,” the news release said.

“The SUV then merged over into the left lane and began driving as if it was trying to run his pickup off the road,” the release said.

At that point, the pickup truck driver looked over and saw a man holding a handgun with his passenger side window rolled down.

The truck driver then “turned his head and heard a gunshot – feeling the round hit him,” the news release said.

The victim then pulled over at northbound off-ramp exit 79/East Main Street in Benson.

While the man was being checked by EMS crews, bullet fragments were found in his jacket.

The victim suffered minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Benson Police Department at (919) 894-2091 or email crimeline@bensonpd.org. Information can be provided anonymously.