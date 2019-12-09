Half-naked man seen walking around Clayton neighborhoods, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police are trying to identify a sometimes half-naked man who’s been seen walking around a Clayton neighborhood in the last few evenings.

Home security video captured the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, walking across front and side yards in the Riverwood Athletic Club neighborhood.

Police say he was spotted wearing a ball cap, blue sweatshirt/jacket, light blue shorts, white socks and black shoes.

He is seen walking directly across driveways near front doors, police say. In other footage, he is clearly not wearing shorts and can be seen crouching down near a backyard grill.

He was last spotted last Saturday night on Hutson Lane around 11 p.m., according to police.

Clayton Police are asking anyone who may have seen this man or might recognize him from the footage to call 911 or reach out to the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611 or info@TownofClaytonNC.org.

