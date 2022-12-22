SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County is celebrating what would have been leading lady Ava Gardner’s 100th birthday.

County officials said Thursday that the Register of Deeds is marking the occasion by donating a copy of her birth certificate to the Ava Gardner Museum.

Officials say the certificate will be placed in the area of the museum dedicated to her early years spent in the county.

The Academy Award-nominated actress was born in the Johnston County community of Grabtown to the daughter of a sharecropper on Dec. 24, 1922.

She died Jan. 25, 1990, of pneumonia at the age of 67.