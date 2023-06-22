SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Smithfield Police Department is looking for a suspect that is accused of stealing five pairs of sunglasses worth over $1,000.

On May 16, police responded to the Sunglass Hut, located at 1205 Outlet Center Drive, regarding a larceny.

Officers said a man grabbed five pairs of sunglasses worth $1,396 and fled from the store without paying. Police said the man left in a white passenger car traveling towards Selma.

If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact the Smithfield Police Department at (919) 934-2121 or you can remain anonymous and contact our tip line at (919) 989-8835.