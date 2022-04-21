SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Smithfield Police need your help in finding someone who they say was involved in a series of break-ins.

The Smithfield Police Department on Thursday posted on its Facebook page a series of 13 photos of a person and vehicle, saying law enforcement is seeking help from the public in identifying them.

The photos show a red Lexus sedan with a temporary license plate, and a man dressed in jeans and a wide-brimmed hat. The timestamp on the surveillance photos and video was from April 6 at about 2:45 a.m. and 6:40 a.m.

Officers say to contact them at 919-934-2121 or 919-989-8835 if you have any information, and you may remain anonymous.