SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies need your help in identifying a person they say robbed a credit union in Garner.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images Thursday of the man they say robbed the State Employees Credit Union on Oxholm Circle at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say the man handed a teller a note and demanded money but did not show a weapon or even imply he had one.

They say the man crossed westbound Interstate 40 and removed and discarded his clothes.

Deputies say a witness indicated the man may have gotten into a green truck with a camper shell parked on the eastbound I-40 ramp. The vehicle was last seen traveling east on I-40 from Exit 312.