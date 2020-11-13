Heavy rains cause 300K+ gallons of raw sewage to spill in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County officials said raw sewage is still being spilled a day after heavy rains forced more than 300,000 gallons of wastewater to discharge.

Johnston County officials said rainwaters infiltrated wastewater collection systems for the county and its municipalities.

From 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., approximately 39,360 gallons spilled into a tributary to Holts Lake near 400 Fawnbrook Drive in Four Oaks.

From 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., approximately 18,000 gallons spilled into an unnamed tributary to the Neuse River in the vicinity of 747 Devils Racetrack Road in Four Oaks.

A spill of more than 282,000 gallons is still ongoing as of 10:30 a.m. Friday near 1457 W. Noble Street in Selma.

The Smithfield area received 1.3 inches of rain but the Neuse River there has swelled to major flood stage.

