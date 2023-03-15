CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — If you have unused or expired prescriptions at home, you’ll have a chance in March to dispose of them safely.

Safe Kids Johnston County, the Clayton Police Department, the Poe Center for Health Education, and the Johnston County Opioid Task Force are teaming up for the Spring Operation Medicine Drop Event, officials said.

You’ll be able to drive-up and drop-off your old and unused prescriptions which will then be properly disposed.

Officials did share that they will not be able to take EpiPens, inhalers and sharp items.

The event is happening March 29 at the Clayton Police Department from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

