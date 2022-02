CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – All westbound lanes of Highway 70 are currently shut down due to a traffic accident.

The Clayton Fire Department said on Facebook the lanes are closed due to a vehicle and pedestrian collision.

Clayton police confirmed the accident was not fatal and the victim was transported to WakeMed.

The Clayton Fire Department is asking motorists to find an alternate route at this time.

No timetable for reopening has been released at this time.