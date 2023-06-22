RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified a home intruder killed trying to break into a family’s home.

Police said 24-yeaer-old Jose Ramiro Cac Choc from Garner was the man shot and killed on Father’s Day. After consultation with the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office, police said they determined no charges would be filed against the shooter.

Earlier this week, police reported officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Parker Street in Wilson’s Mills around 9 p.m. Deputies were told there was a breaking and entering in progress at this address and the homeowner had shot the intruder.

Through the investigation, it was determined the Ramiro Cac Choc had been shot after he made contact with the homeowner’s children and then attempted to break into the house, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooter was not identified by deputies.