Home near Clayton heavily damaged by fire, family cat dies

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County home was heavily damaged by fire near Clayton Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. at a home along West Walker Wood Lane, which is in a neighborhood off Neuse River Parkway west of Buffalo Road and north of N.C. 42.

The two-story brick home had heavy fire through the roof when crews arrived.

After the blaze, the roof appeared to have collapsed. Officials said the home was likely a total loss.

As of 4:20 p.m. firefighters were still working to put out hot spots.

The family made it out of the home with no injuries, but the family cat died in the fire.

Archer Lodge Fire, Clayton Fire Department, Thanksgiving Fire Department and Wilson Mill’s fire crews were dispatched to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.