Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Clayton apartment

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway after Clayton police found a woman dead in her apartment near downtown Clayton Wednesday afternoon, spokesperson Stacy Beard said in a news release.

The 54-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was found in her apartment along the 600 block of N. O’Neil Street. Police believe the matter is domestic in nature, Beard said.

A suspect has been identified.

“It is an active investigation and no other details are available at this time,” Beard said.

This story will be updated as more information is released.





