Winston-Salem man shoots, kills his 51-year-old aunt in Johnston County, deputies say

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A 29-year-old Winston-Salem man is in custody after deputies said he shot and killed his aunt Friday morning in Johnston County.

Johnston County sheriff’s deputies were called around 9 a.m. Friday to a house on Woodards Dairy Road.

Responding deputies found the body of Shana Lynn Williams, 51, at her home.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Williams had been shot to death.

An arrest warrant was taken out on Dylan Joseph Odett, 29, of Winston-Salem.

Odett is Williams’ nephew, deputies said.

He was taken into custody in Raleigh and will be charged with Williams’ murder.

Investigators are still on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.