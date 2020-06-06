Hundreds attend Clayton gathering where groups promote love, peace

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — People joined together all day Saturday to honor George Floyd and discuss racial injustice in Johnston County.

Saturday’s events kicked off with a sit-in at Town Square. The organizer called it a “non-violent gathering of peace, love and positivity.”

Protesters stood in solidarity as music played for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s the amount of time the now-fired and charged Minneapolis police officer was seen on video with his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“We were silent until you took his breath away. George Floyd’s murder changed the world today. Black lives matter today, tomorrow and forever more,” said one speaker.

Community members, church leaders and Clayton’s police chief all spoke to the crowd.

“When the masses come together, voices are heard, things change,” said one speaker.

Later in the day, Clayton high school students organized speeches and a march. Hundreds, including town officials, took part.

“We have an opportunity as Americans to make a difference,” said one community member.

Brandon Williams led the morning event and urged people to get involved and make a difference.

“We have to be the change and it does start by voting. We have to put the right people in the right positions of power to get what we want done,” said Williams.

“You should be able to speak up,” said attendee Jeremiah Faison.

It’s something people at the event in Clayton said they’re going to keep doing.

“We are all human, color of skin, race doesn’t matter, we are all human. That’s the message,” said attendee Louvenia Mclean.

Organizers said they plan to hold more events in the future. Some also recommended finding charities and organizations for donations.

