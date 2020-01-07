Hundreds come together to remember former Johnston County football player killed in shooting

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends came together Monday night to remember a talented Smithfield-Selma High School football player killed in a shooting Saturday night.

Police identified the victim as Malik Shepherd, 19. His friend, Tyquan Dublin, 21, was also shot. Police said he underwent surgery Sunday and is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of West Preston and Green Streets.

“No matter how much Malik went through, he always had a smile on his face,” his friend said.

Hundreds gathered for that vigil. They tried to comfort one another and come to terms with the loss.

“He would want all of us to be strong and follow our dreams,” another friend said.

Shepherd planned to start at Barton College next week. He was expecting a baby girl later this month.

“All he ever talked about was his baby girl, going back to school, football,” another friend said.

“He was so, so sweet. So helpful. He had a caring spirit,” Samelia Wilder, his friend said.

“We got to stop this violence. You gotta stop. You have to stop it,” Shepherd’s dad said. “Y’all don’t even understand what a light went out tonight.”

They lit candles and prayed.

“He will be missed. He is loved by everybody, as y’all seen. Everybody who was out here tonight,” Wilder said.

No arrest has been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Selma police.

