Hundreds line up early for Johnston County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people lined up Thursday for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at West Johnston High School.

A lot of them were struggling to find appointments anywhere else, as many health clinics and pharmacies are putting people on waitlists.

“I tried the pharmacist and each time I tried, the appointments were totally booked,” said Joan Davis.

Alison Buehrig is in Group 4 and just became eligible for the vaccine. She says she knows it hasn’t been easy to find appointments, so she didn’t even try and knew she was going to come here.

“I didn’t make an appointment. I just got here really early so that I could get the [wrist]band and get in there,” Buehrig said.

The Johnston County Health Department says it offered 2,000 doses at today’s clinic.