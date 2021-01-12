Hundreds line up for COVID-19 vaccine hours before Johnston County drive-thru event begins

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds lined up for their COVID-19 vaccine hours before the drive-thru vaccination event even began in Benson Tuesday morning.

Johnston County Public Health and other organizations are holding COVID-19 drive-thru and clinic-based vaccination events at multiple locations throughout the county.

Tuesday’s vaccinations are being administered at West Johnston High School, located at 5935 Raleigh Road in Benson, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or as long as supplies last. Hundreds were already lined up and waiting at the school by 8 a.m. when CBS 17 crews arrived.

Those eligible for vaccinations at any of the county’s events are those who are in Phase 1A and Phase 1B (Group 1). You will need to bring ID to show eligibility.

Within the last week, North Carolina GOP leaders have questioned Gov. Roy Cooper’s vaccine rollout plan.

“Those vaccines are too rare to be wasted in any way whatsoever,” said House Speaker Tim Moore (R) last week. “Why is it taking so long to get these vaccines out?”

Last week, Cooper activated the National Guard to help with the vaccine rollout, saying planning for the Guard’s involvement had been underway in the lead-up to the vaccine becoming available.

“These things have been planned ahead of time and now we are providing the assistance to the different health departments and facilities that need the help,” Cooper said.

Cooper and the COVID-19 task force will provide an update on the status of the vaccine plan, as well as the continuing worrying trend of COVID-19’s spread across the state.

