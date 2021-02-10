Hundreds receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose at North Johnston High School

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at a drive-thru clinic in Johnston County.

The clinic administered around 400 doses in its first three hours at North Johnston High School, according to Lu Hickey with Johnston County.

The clinic has 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine available.

The clinic opened around 8:15 a.m. – which is nearly two hours ahead of schedule.

Neusom Holmes made the drive from Raleigh and showed up late Tuesday night, making him one of the first people in line.

He said he’s been trying for a long time to get an appointment somewhere, so this feels like a miracle.

“It’s like winning the lottery in a certain sense but this time, you can predict it,” Holmes said.

Many people drove from other counties.

Bob and Debbie Appel made the 45-minute drive from Harnett County to wait in line so he could receive his vaccine.

“I’m 71 years old and I feel that I need to get it so I don’t give it to my grandchildren or any of my family,” Bob Appel said.

Hickey asks that only those eligible for the vaccine arrive at the clinic, which is located at 5915 US Hwy 301 North in Kenly.

The clinic is open to those in Groups 1 and 2 – which includes health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and adults 65 and older.

Drivers should enter the back entrance of North Johnston High School located on Watson Road (near the athletic fields).

No registration is required and vaccinations will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

The drive-thru clinic is open until 2 p.m.