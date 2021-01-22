Hundreds show up hours early at Johnston County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds lined up in their vehicles on Friday morning to ensure they received a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic in Smithfield. Some lined up five hours before the clinic’s scheduled opening.

The first-come, first-served clinic at Johnston County Community College starts at 10 a.m. at the Smithfield campus.

Vehicles were already lined up at the school at 5 a.m.

Officials said at 8 a.m. that they had a minimum of 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine available and 700 people were already waiting at the clinic.

Vaccine clinic at Johnston County Community College in Smithfield (Photo: Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

The Johnston County Health Department will be administering the vaccines and six National Guard members are helping out at the site.

The drive-thru clinic is for anyone 65 and older, healthcare workers, and people living or working in long-term care centers.

If you don’t fall into one of those categories then you will not be able to get the vaccine today.

The county hosted another vaccine clinic earlier in the week where health officials said they ran out of doses within the first two hours. It was the same story at the very first clinic in the county when they started an hour early and ran out of doses quickly.

The health department gets a weekly allotment of doses and the amount changes from week to week.