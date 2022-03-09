GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Troopers with North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that closed westbound Interstate-40 in Johnston County Wednesday night.

According to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. near mile marker 315, which is just east of the exit for N.C. 42.

As of 10:45 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed. One eastbound lane was closed, as well. Both sides were shut down for about an hour before one eastbound lane reopened.

NCDOT maps showed significant traffic delays in each direction.

Drivers headed east should take exit 312 for N.C. 42 west. Follow it to N.C. 50 south, take a left and continue onto N.C. 210 east, then take a left onto N.C. 201 east to re-access I-40 east.

Anyone traveling west should take exit 319 for N.C. 210 west, follow it to N.C. 50 north, take a right and follow it to N.C. 42 east, take a right, and continue to re-access I-40 west.

The alert said that the road isn’t expected to reopen until just before 2 a.m.