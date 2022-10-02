BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said.

The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes are still closed at exit 77, which is Hodges Chapel Road near Dunn, officials said.

A wreck involving a tractor-trailer was reported around 5:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 between mile markers 78 and 79, which is just south of Benson, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

An NCDOT camera at mile maker 79, which is the exit for N.C. 242/East Main Street in Benson, showed traffic stopped on I-95.

On the NCDOT camera, a large tow truck used for tractor-trailers could be seen backing up in the empty northbound lanes near Benson. Later, a fire engine could be seen in the empty northbound lanes.

Crews set up a detour for I-95 traffic at exit 77.

Motorists must use edxit 77 for Hodges Chapel Road and turn right on Hodges Chapel Road. Continue on Hodges Chapel Road then turn left to Jonesboro Road. Continue on Jonesboro Road which becomes Dragstrip Road. From Dragstrip Road, turn left onto N.C. 242 N. Continue on N.C. 242 N and continue straight to return to I-95 N.

The NCDOT traffic alert said the highway should be clear by 8 p.m.

No other information was available.