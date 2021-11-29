I-95 lanes closed, traffic stopped after pedestrian hit in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported before 5:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of I-95 near exit 79, which is N.C. 50 at Benson, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up about 2 miles in the area.

The two left lanes are closed, according to the NCDOT. There is no word about the condition of the victim.

Officials estimate the highway should reopen by 8:10 p.m.

No other information was available.