FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour.

The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles north of the Interstate 40 interchange, which is exit 81, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the NCDOT map, traffic appeared to be backed up about two miles.

The highway reopened around 4 p.m.

There’s no information on injuries or what caused the wreck.