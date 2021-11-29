‘I’m thanking God every second’: Road rage victim says after shooting on I-95 in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim of a road rage shooting along Interstate 95 in Johnston County says he is “thanking God every second of the day” after the gunfire did not seriously injure him.

The victim, a man visiting North Carolina for work, said he was returning home from work about 5:30 Sunday evening when the driver of a silver SUV behind him on I-95 north started getting angry, tailgating him.

“He was flashing his lights, honking his horn,” said the victim, who asked that CBS 17 not identify him for safety reasons. “I still don’t know what I did.”

The SUV then merged over into the left lane and began driving as if it was trying to run the victim’s pickup off the road.

At that point, the pickup truck driver looked over and saw a man holding a handgun with his passenger side window rolled down.

“A lot of things flashed through my eyes,” said the road rage victim who is from Mississippi.

“I’ve been around guns my whole life but having one pointed at your face is a whole different ballgame,” the 32-year-old man added.

The victim then turned his head and heard a gunshot – feeling the round hit him.

“I had a lot of things flash through my eyes – my family, my wife, everything,” he said.

The round from the gunfire just grazed his neck.

“A couple inches either way and I wouldn’t be standing here today,” he said. “I’m thanking God every second of the day.”

In the meantime, the victim is recovering – he said his neck is sore. But, he told CBS17, seeing the bullet hole in the driver’s side door serves as a reminder of how lucky he is to be alive.

Benson police said the suspect kept driving – and they’re hoping someone with information about the shooting might reach out to detectives.