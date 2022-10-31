CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief who robbed a Clayton store used a Halloween costume as a disguise during the theft early Halloween morning, police said.

The break-in and theft happened late Sunday and early Monday at a pizza shop in the Lowes Foods Shopping Center at 11711 U.S. 70 Business in Clayton, according to a news release from Clayton police.

“The suspect appears to be dressed in a Sloth Halloween costume,” the news release said.

Photo from Clayton police

Photo from Clayton police

Photo from Clayton police

Photo from Clayton police

The sloth was caught on video in what appears to be a pizza kitchen and at the front counter of the pizza shop.

Images from the video appear to show pizza boxes from Marco’s Pizza in the kitchen. Police did not say what was stolen by the sloth.

Police said anyone who can identify the suspect or knows of someone who dressed as a sloth should contact Detective Budden with the Clayton Police Department at (919) 553-4611.