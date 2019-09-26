Johnson County man wins $10 million scratch-off prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man is now a multi-millionaire after claiming a $10 million scratch-off prize.

For years as a house painter, Joseph Keefer of Four Oaks said he dreamed of one day having enough money to buy and sell real estate himself, a dream that his $10 million lottery prize now will help come true.

Keefer said he plans to share the prize with his older brother, Russell, who helped him get started as a painter and who he credited with having the good luck that led to the big win. He said the two had agreed to share the prize if either ever won big.

The brothers’ good luck happened Monday when they stopped at the DH Mart on Fairground Road in Dunn and Keefer gave his brother $30 to try their luck in the $300,000,000 Supreme Riches game.

“He’s been winning lately, so I used his luck,” Keefer said.

The Keefer brothers drove together to Raleigh afterward to claim the prize at lottery headquarters.

Keefer had the choice of taking a $10 million annuity that has 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $4,245,009.

“Invest it in buying and selling real estate,” said Keefer, when asked about their plans. “It’s going to last us a pretty good while.”

Keefer said the first thing he plans to do is pay off all his bills, including his mortgage.

