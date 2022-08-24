SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday evening, Johnston County Board of Education members and those in attendance had a special meeting to hear and read allegations made against board member Ronald Johnson.

“These findings support the conclusion that Mr. Johnson violated board policy 21-20,” stated board chair Todd Sutton.

Johnson has served on the board since 2016. He was visibly upset as the claims against him were introduced after the closed session during Wednesday’s special meeting.

“This is the biggest case of whistleblower blaming,” Johnson said.

According to the documents presented, Sutton requested Raleigh-based law firm Tharrington Smith LLP to investigate two allegations.

The first allegation was that Johnson secretly recorded a discussion among board members during a closed session meeting in which administrator salaries were talked about.

The report also claims Johnson played the recording for an employee after the meeting.

It states that Johnson admitted to secretly recording around 10 times since January.

“I don’t have any recordings and there are no recordings. So, you are not going to be able to produce any recordings,” said Johnson.

The second allegation in the report is that Johnson “asked a JCPS school principal to modify the school assignments of two special education students as a personal favor.”

“You have abused the trust of your office,” said Terri Sessoms, JCPS Board of Education vice-chair.

“Based on what,” Johnson said during a brief exchange.

“These two reports,” Sessoms responded.

“Hearsay,” Johnson then said.

“You have abused the trust of the people,” stated Sessoms.

Johnson is also a detective with the Smithfield Police Department. He was placed on administrative leave last month, pending an internal investigation.

Johnson claimed he’s been the subject of threats and harassment. In a statement released in July, he admitted to making poor decisions in his personal life.

Smithfield police told CBS 17 Wednesday afternoon the investigation is ongoing and would not comment due to it being a personnel matter.

Tharrington Smith’s investigation found Johnson violated the code of ethics. The board voted to give Johnson until Friday to step down.

Board members said if Johnson doesn’t resign, they plan to send the results of the investigation to the District Attorney to find out what should come next.