HOUSTON, Texas (WNCN) — An all-girl robotics team based out of Johnston County won an award in their first world championship this weekend, the team’s coach announced Sunday.

The 2023 FIRST Championship, a celebration of youth robotics teams and STEM innovation, was held in Houston Saturday, according to their website.

It said record-breaking crowds came to see 974 student robotics teams from 59 countries compete.

G-Force, an all-girl high school robotics team with members from Wake and Johnston Counties, said they are coming home to North Carolina Sunday as a winner.

“WE WON!!! We are a 2023 FIRST Robotics Championship Rookie All Star winner!” Head Coach Shannon Mann told CBS 17.

In the competition, Coach Mann said the girls had to explain their season and their robot, as well as talk about community outreach, volunteer initiatives and what motivates them to go to the next level.

One of their outreach initiatives took place in January at Glendale-Kenly Elementary School, where they encouraged young girls to pursue interests in STEM.

Mann said the girls’ robot also performed well in the competition and met all the challenges they gave it over the course of extensive match play.

The team ranked 57 out of 77 in match play, which she said is impressive for a rookie team competing against the best robotics teams in the world.

“It was an incredible journey,” said Coach Mann. “Seeing all these world-class teams gave them lots of ideas for next year.”