SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County Bloods gang member was sentenced on Monday between 20 and 25 years in prison for second-degree murder, according to the district attorney.

On Monday, Sincere Shamar McLean pled guilty to second-degree murder in Johnston County Superior Court. The charge involved the shooting death of Frank Blackshell, 60.

On June 19, 2021, Smithfield police responded to a shooting on Collier Street.

Police found Blackshell suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the street. The DA said Blackshell died at the hospital.

According to the DA, McLean was a suspected Bloods gang member and was arrested the day of the homicide for having a concealed Taurus 9mm handgun.

Smithfield Police Sgt. David Tyndall noticed the ammunition in the handgun was similar to the ballistic evidence recovered from the crime scene.

The handgun was sent to the Fayetteville Police Department Forensic Firearms Unit, and it was discovered that it was the same gun that fired the shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting.

The DA said McLean’s social media accounts showed him with the firearm the day before Blackshell died.

Superior Court Judge Paul Holcombe sentenced McLean to a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison.