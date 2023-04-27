RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted child molester from Johnston County man will spend five more months in prison after pleading guilty to attempted naturalization fraud, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Armando Marinero-Garcia, 49, received his sentence from District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

Prosecutors say Marinero, who was born in Mexico but is a permanent resident of the U.S. and lives in Johnston County, attempted to fraudulently obtain citizenship when he said on his application that he had not been involved in forced sexual contact and had not been involved in any crimes for which he was not arrested.

Marinero was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after his June 2022 conviction in a Wake County court of four counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of crime against nature.

The transcript of his plea and court judgments show those crimes took place on Aug. 1, 2016 — making the statements on his naturalization application false.