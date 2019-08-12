Johnston County church deacon shot to death in home, roommate charged

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The roommate of a Johnston County church deacon is in custody and charged with the deacon’s murder.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist EMS just after 6:45 p.m. Sunday at a home on Buffalo Road in Selma, officials said.

Once on scene, deputies found a man shot to death inside the home.

The victim has since been identified as Vondell Bethune, 66, of Selma. According to White Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church’s Facebook page, Bethune was a deacon there.

Alvin Demetrus Harris, 50, turned himself in at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting, officials said. Harris was the roommate of Bethune.

After questioning Harris, a murder warrant for his arrest was obtained, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Johnston County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and no motive has been determined at this time, authorities said.

