SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — An icon during Hollywood’s Golden Era was honored in Smithfield.

Ava Gardner would have turned 100-years-old in December, but the Johnston County community celebrates her birthday each year, a little early.

On Saturday, the day Governor Roy Cooper had proclaimed “Ava Gardner Day,” local leaders gathered to dedicate a yellow rose garden and a mural in Gardner’s honor.

The garden is filled with yellow roses, reportedly the actress’ favorite flower.

The event happened outside Smithfield’s Ava Gardner museum, during the annual Ava Gardner Festival.

It was a weekend honoring her life and legacy, which is something that continues to draw people into town.

“It really puts Smithfield on the map, just to have people come and visit this incredible museum,” said Mayor Andy Moore.

And people travel from all over the world.

“I’m from Berlin, Germany,” said Darline Spallek, who was at the dedication ceremonies. “I’m a big fan of Ava’s. I love her movies, I love her as a person, and I’m an Ava Gardner collector.”

Visitors lined up after the event to learn more about the Hollywood icon.

“It’s such an amazing experience to learn more about her and just seeing where she grew up,” added Spallek.

The crowd, a testament to how even three decades after Gardner’s death, her name and legacy still shines bright.

“She was so unapologetic in herself. She didn’t care what other people thought of her, she did what she wanted. She was ahead of her time,” said Spallek.

“Here’s a small-town girl, a Grabtown girl, who grew up on a tobacco farm in Johnston County,” explained Moore. “She then made it big in New York and all around the world. It’s just an inspiration to so many.”

