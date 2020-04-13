Johnston County confirms outbreak of coronavirus at Smithfield prison

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Health Department reported an outbreak today of six cases of COVID-19 associated with Johnston Correctional Institute located in Smithfield.

Three inmates and three staff members at the facility have been confirmed positive.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

A COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate setting is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases.

Johnston County has now reported 107 cases, with nine hospitalizations. Seventy-eight people are now at home and eight others have died as a result of the virus.

COVID-19 timeline March 3 : NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case

: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case March 10 : Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency

: Gov. Roy Cooper declares of Emergency March 11 : World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic March 13 : President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency

: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency March 14 : Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people

: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people March 16 : NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people

: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people March 17 : Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits

: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits March 23 : Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.

: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close. March 25 : North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths

: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths March 29 : Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April

: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.

Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic. April 7 : Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers

: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers April 14 : Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina

: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina April 24 : Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8

: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8 May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8