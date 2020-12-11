Johnston County continues to offer COVID-19 testing events

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County Public Health and its partners continue to provide COVID-19 drive-thru and clinic-based testing at several locations throughout the county.

For upcoming testing events this weekend and throughout the month of December, click here.

Some events require that a person have symptoms to be tested, others are open for everyone to be tested.

If you would like receive an e-mail when Johnston County COVID-19 statistics are updated, please click here to signup. For more information about COVID-19, call (919) 209-8310 during business hours. You can also receive information related to COVID-19 by texting 888777 and entering the keyword COVIDJOCO.