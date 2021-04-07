Johnston County COVID-19 vaccine clinic reaches capacity in less than 30 minutes

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Group 5 – which is everyone in the state over the age of 16 – on Wednesday.

Today, we heard from several people in Johnston County who just became eligible for the vaccine.

Many of them were in line for a clinic at North Johnston High School where they gave out 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county health department says it reached capacity just before 8:30 a.m.

Bryan Le says he’s been waiting for today, which is the moment when he could finally qualify for the shot. He drove from Raleigh because he wanted the single-dose option.

“I’m anxious and been waiting for a long time so I wanted to get it done,” Le said.

Sarah Sweeney also just became eligible as part of Group 5.

She says she was hesitant to get the shot at first but did some research and changed her mind.

“I was kind of back and forth. I was like should I go for it? Should I wait a little longer? Then I decided I should just go get it done so here I am,” Sweeney said.

Johnston County will have another drive-thru clinic on Saturday at Brightleaf Flea Market in Smithfield and it will be first-come, first-served.