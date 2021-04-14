Johnston County COVID-19 vaccine clinic sees lower than usual turnout

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County health officials say they had a lower than usual turnout for Wednesday’s clinic at Corinth Holders High School near Wendell.

The health department usually expects long lines and officials occasionally have to turn people away because they’re out of doses.

The health department posted on social media and sent text alerts to people in the area letting them know there’s not much of a wait.

The county says it will now send its leftover vaccines to other providers nearby.

“Of course, there’s local pharmacies and other places that can also offer the vaccines and we’ll work with them to meet the needs of their demand,” said Paulette Williams with the Johnston County Health Department.

Updated numbers from the state shows 17 percent of Johnston County has been vaccinated.

To get the county’s COVID-19 text alerts, you can text the phrase “covid-joco” to 8-8-8-7-7.