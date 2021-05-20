Johnston County declares ‘water shortage emergency’ after pipe failure at treatment plant

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Utilities have issued a water shortage emergency after a pipe failure at the county’s water treatment plant on Thursday morning.

The warning says that “All customers should immediately refrain from non-essential uses, including irrigation and filling of swimming pools.”

County officials said that they expect the water shortage advisory “to last no longer than 24-48 hours.”

Crews are currently at the Johnston County Water Treatment Plant working to fix the issue.

You can contact Johnston County Public Utilities with any questions at (919) 989-5075.

